Torah scrolls dedicated in memory of fallen police officers

Two Torah scrolls were brought Thursday into the synagogue of the Israel Police Southern District's Sahar Unit in memory of five unit officers who fell in the battles of October 7 or died during their service.

The ceremony began at the home of the Gvili family, where the completion of the Torah scrolls took place in the presence of family members, commanders and guests. A procession then made its way to the Sahar Unit, where the two scrolls were brought into the synagogue.

The Torah scrolls were written in memory of Master Sgt. Ran (Rani) Gvili, who fell in battle near Kibbutz Alumim on October 7; Master Sgt. Alexei Budovsky and Master Sgt. Uriel Avraham, who fell in battles near Kibbutz Re'im that same day; Staff Sgt. Eliaz Maimon, who was killed in a traffic accident in October 1994; and Master Sgt. Niv Simon Buchbut, who was killed in a traffic accident in April 2026.

Alongside the dedication of the Torah scrolls, a memorial wall honoring the five officers was unveiled at the unit, and candles were lit in their memory.

The ceremony was attended by Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy, Southern District Commander Haim Bublil, Central District Commander Amir Cohen, Training Division head Hadas Madmon, Israel Police Chief Rabbi Rami Berachyahu, commanders and police officers, and members of the bereaved families.

Police Commissioner Levy said at the ceremony: "The two Torah scrolls that we are bringing into the synagogue of the Sahar Unit today are far more than sacred scrolls. They are a symbol of remembrance, continuity and the deep connection between generations. Every time these Torah scrolls are opened, we will remember the five officers who proudly carried out their mission and paid the heaviest price of all."

"Their legacy will continue to accompany the officers of the Sahar Unit and the Israel Police, and will serve as a source of strength, values and commitment for us in continuing our mission for the security of Israel's citizens," Levy added.