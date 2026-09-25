The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Friday morning that two IDF reservists were killed in combat in the Gaza Strip.

The fallen soldiers were named as Master Sergeant (res.) Nadav Kali, 24, from Har Halutz, and Master Sergeant (res.) Ofek Moalem, 23, from Jerusalem.

Both served as soldiers in the 7007th Battalion of the 16th Brigade.

The IDF said that the two fell in combat in the Gaza Strip. Their families have been notified.

Details of the incident indicate that the two were killed as a result of an operational malfunction in an IDF drone that exploded.

The soldiers, who were stationed at a post near Beit Hanun, flew two drones. The first launch was successful and reached its destination. During the second activity, another drone was sent that crashed inside the post. The soldiers approached it, and for an unclear reason - it exploded on them. The soldiers were treated on the ground and evacuated in critical condition by helicopter to a hospital in Israel - where they were pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated and all angles are being examined, including whether the explosion was caused by a communication disruption. For now, until findings are received, the use of the type of drone that exploded has been suspended.