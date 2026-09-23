Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, referring to speech by Iranian President Pezes

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, sharply criticized Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday following the Iranian leader's address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

"The Iranian President Pezeshkian came to the UN to speak against Israel. That is shameful," Danon said. "He should focus on the atrocities he committed against the Iranian people."

"He should speak about the billions of dollars he is sending to the proxies in the Middle East," Danon added.

The Israeli ambassador concluded by expressing hope for a change of leadership in Tehran.

"We hope and we pray that next year, a new leader, a true leader, will come and represent the Iranian people," he said.

Danon's remarks came after Pezeshkian devoted significant portions of his General Assembly address to attacking Israel and the United States, accusing both countries of terrorism and aggression against Iran.

The US delegation walked out at the beginning of Pezeshkian's address.

"We have been the victims of terrorism," Pezeshkian told the General Assembly, rejecting accusations that Iran is a source of terrorism and regional instability.

"Those who are terrorists and train and protect terrorists describe us as such," he charged. "We have only defended ourselves. We are not terrorists."

Pezeshkian accused Israel and the United States of targeting Iranian civilians, universities, medical facilities, schools and infrastructure during the ongoing conflict.

"America and Israel attacked us, equipped with the latest technology and weapon systems, and our people stood steadfast," he said. "Yes, they did hit us, but we did not bend the knee. We did not bow our head."

The Iranian president also launched a fierce attack on Israel over the war in Gaza, accusing it of committing genocide and claiming that more than 80,000 civilians had been killed.

"Then they label others as terrorists," Pezeshkian said. "Are we the sources of instability?"

Turning to Iran's military capabilities, Pezeshkian insisted that Tehran seeks military strength for defensive purposes rather than regional domination.

"Iran must be powerful so as to avoid being threatened, to avoid its future being threatened," he said. "We do not wish to use our power for hegemony, and we do not seek our security in the insecurity of others."

He added that Iran would not seek international approval for its military capabilities, declaring, "In order to defend our country, we do not seek anyone's permission or approval."

Pezeshkian also defended Iran's nuclear program, saying Tehran would not accept restrictions on peaceful nuclear technology.

"We will not bow our head and give up the right that is inherently ours," he said. "We say it clearly: no nuclear weapons and no limitations to peaceful nuclear technology."

The Iranian president addressed the confrontation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz as well, warning against attempts to restrict Iranian access to the strategic waterway. Pezeshkian said that it could not be the case that other countries benefit from the strait while Iran is denied shipping access, and argued that an expanded military confrontation would not bring peace.

Pezeshkian concluded the regional portion of his address by declaring that "resistance" would continue as long as what he described as occupation and injustice persist.

"As long as occupation, aggression and injustice persist in the world, resistance will continue," he said. "If it is weakened in one form, it will re-emerge in others, perhaps stronger still."