The Central Elections Committee decided on Wednesday to disqualify MK Ofer Cassif from running in the elections for the 26th Knesset.

Nineteen members of the committee voted in favor of the disqualification, five voted against, and two abstained.

The grounds for the decision were "support for an armed struggle by an enemy state or terrorist organization against the State of Israel."

In accordance with the Basic Law, the Central Elections Committee’s decision will be submitted to the Supreme Court for approval.