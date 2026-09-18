הלוויה של הנער המתוק עמיחי עטיה הי"ד

Seventeen-year-old Amichai Attia is being laid to rest in the Samaria community of Itamar after he was fatally struck by a vehicle at the “Village" shopping complex.

Levonah Esther, Attia’s aunt, told Kan Reshet Bet’s “Bachazi Hayom Hashishi" program that the family has yet to receive all the details of the incident. “All we know is that we received the devastating news that a vehicle struck him, and we are waiting for the findings of the police investigation," she said.

“Amichai was as sweet as honey, with a captivating smile," she said of her nephew. “From a very young age, he had an excellent sense of humor and knew how to see the good in things. He never gave up. He was very sociable and surrounded by friends. He always knew how to make people feel comfortable and was warm and welcoming."

“I want to thank everyone for the incredible support we are receiving from the Itamar community, which has not left my brother, his wife, and their children for a moment," she added. “To all the friends sending messages, and to the entire people of Israel-thank you so much."