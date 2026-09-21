Three years later: Hostages Square gathers again in prayer

Nearly three years after the October 7 massacre, this year's Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) prayers at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv took on a new meaning.

Families of hostages, bereaved families, rabbis, public figures, and Israelis from across all sectors of society gathered at the square for a joint prayer service.

Over the past three years, the square has become a meeting place for religious and secular Israelis, regular synagogue-goers, and those who do not ordinarily attend synagogue. At the heart of the prayers throughout this period was the hope for the return of the hostages.

This year, the service was also dedicated to giving thanks for the return of the hostages and remembering those who did not return alive. Participants prayed for the safety of IDF soldiers, the recovery of the wounded, and stronger bonds between the different parts of Israeli society.

Ahead of the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre, the organizers sought to return to the place where, they said, an extraordinary connection had been forged between different parts of the nation, and to preserve that spirit of unity despite the disagreements and divisions within Israeli society.

The initiative was organized by a group of activists and public figures, including Mira Leshem, who initiated the event; Merav Leshem Gonen; Rabbi Itamar Eldar, head of the Orot Shaul Yeshiva and a partner in the initiative; Rabbi Tamir Granot; Rabbi David Stav; and the Tzohar organization.

Leshem and Rabbi Eldar said: "We have a profound sense that our success in praying together over the past two years, overcoming differences in opinions, ideology, and prayer customs, contributed to the return of the hostages. We pray that this year's success will also bring blessing to the people of Israel."