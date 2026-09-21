Police officer among two injured in synagogue shooting in Belleville

A shooting occurred outside a synagogue in Ontario, Canada, on Sunday night, during Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

A police officer was critically wounded in the shooting. The officer is currently listed in stable condition.

The shooter was also injured in a shootout with police and has been hospitalized.

The Special Investigations Unit stated that while an antisemitic motive for the shooting would make sense, at this point calling the incident antisemitic in nature would be "speculation."

The shooting occurred outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, during Kol Nidrei services at the synagogue. A truck was stopped about half a block from the synagogue. The driver then exited the vehicle and opened fire.

Worshippers inside the synagogue heard the gunfire.