Three people were injured in a ramming attack on Sunday evening at the Gush Etzion Junction between Jerusalem and Hebron. A 17-year-old girl was severely wounded, a 15-year-old girl was moderately wounded, and a third individual was treated for shock.

All victims were taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. Upon arrival at the hospital, the severely wounded victim entered emergency surgery.

A soldier from the Kfir Brigade's Nahshon Battalion eliminated the suspected terrorist, a resident of the Hebron area.

Moshe Benita, a paramedic with Magen David Adom, and senior MDA medic Haim Sharabi said: “When we arrived at the scene of the attack, we observed significant commotion and a vehicle near a bus stop. Lying next to the vehicle was a 17-year-old girl who was fully conscious and suffering from severe injuries to her lower limbs. We provided initial medical treatment at the scene, including stopping the bleeding, and evacuated her by intensive care ambulance to the hospital in serious condition.

“Additional MDA teams provided medical treatment to another injured girl, 15, who was in mild condition and suffering from facial injuries."