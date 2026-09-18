US President Donald Trump announced Friday that CNN, MS NOW and Politico are being barred from the White House, accusing the outlets of repeatedly publishing what he described as “fiction and lies."

Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social, saying the restrictions take effect immediately.

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them 'alive.' Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" Trump wrote.

He continued, "Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow."

Trump's latest move follows years of confrontations with major news organizations , particularly CNN.

During his first term, he became involved in a highly publicized dispute with CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta in 2018, after which Acosta's White House press credentials were temporarily revoked.

Following that confrontation, Trump proposed creating a new international television network that would compete with CNN and promote what he described as the greatness of the United States to audiences around the world.

Trump also clashed with Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker in April 2020. Rucker questioned a Department of Homeland Security report suggesting that heat and humidity could help suppress the coronavirus.

"I'm the president and you're fake news," Trump responded, adding, “It’s a just a suggestion from a brilliant lab, from a very very smart, perhaps brilliant man. He’s talking about sun, he’s talking about heat. And you see the numbers. That’s it, that’s all I have. I’m just here to present talent. I’m here to present ideas."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)