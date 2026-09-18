The Haftorah for Shabbat Shuva, taken from Hosea 14:2-10, begins with words that are so familiar that we can easily overlook what they are actually asking of us.

“Shuvah Yisrael", the prophet says, “Return, O Israel, to the Lord your G-d, for you have stumbled in your sin" (Hosea 14:2).

It is from this verse that the Shabbat between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur takes its name. But the first word deserves particular attention.

Shuvah means return. It is a verb, a call to act.

Hosea is not offering a meditation on repentance or asking the Jewish people merely to feel remorse over the past. He is telling them to turn around and get moving in a different direction.

That distinction is particularly important during the Ten Days of Repentance. This is a time filled with powerful words and emotions. We have heard the shofar. We think about the year that has passed, where we have fallen short and what we hope to change in the year ahead.

Yet it is entirely possible to emerge from Yom Kippur deeply moved and essentially unchanged.

But the Torah’s concept of teshuvah, repentance, demands more.

The word itself comes from the root shuv, to return. A person who discovers that he has been traveling in the wrong direction has certainly accomplished something by recognizing his mistake. But if he continues along the same road, he has not yet returned. At some point, recognition has to give way to movement.

The Rambam (Rabbi Moshe ben Maimon, 1138-1204) makes this point quite explicitly, writing in his Mishneh Torah (Hilchot Teshuvah (2:2) that teshuvah requires a person to abandon the sin, remove it from his thoughts and resolve not to repeat it. Regret and confession are central to the process, but they are meant to bring about an actual change in conduct.

That is what makes Hosea’s choice of the word Shuvah so powerful. The prophet is calling upon us not simply to think about teshuvah, but to begin doing it.

For each of us, that will mean something different.

If our Torah learning has become sporadic, the answer may not be an ambitious resolution to finish several tractates of Talmud. It may instead be setting aside fifteen minutes every day to learn and treating those fifteen minutes as seriously as any other appointment.

If our prayers have become rushed or routinized, we can choose one part of the prayers and begin saying it with greater concentration.

If Shabbat has become too casual, we can strengthen one aspect of its observance: coming to shul on time, spending more time singing or discussing Torah at the table, or removing a distraction that has been diminishing the day.

And if there is someone we have wronged, no amount of introspection can take the place of making the call, sending the message and asking forgiveness.

Jewish tradition recognizes that lasting change often begins on a very small scale. The Midrash on Shir HaShirim records G-d as saying to Israel: “Open for Me an opening like the eye of a needle, and I will open for you an opening through which wagons can enter" (Shir HaShirim Rabbah 5:2).

The Midrash is not asking us to remake ourselves overnight. It asks for something much more modest, but also much more difficult: that we create the first opening ourselves.

We often approach Yom Kippur conscious of a long list of things that need improvement. That can itself become discouraging. There are habits we have carried for years, mitzvot we know we could observe more carefully and parts of our religious lives that have become routine.

But teshuvah does not begin by asking us to fix everything at once. It begins when we change direction in one real and identifiable way.

That may mean one additional act of tzedakah, a regular chavruta, one more morning each week at minyan, greater care with lashon hara, or simply slowing down before making a berachah and remembering before Whom we are standing.

Hosea’s next verse says, “Take words with you and return to Hashem" (14:3). Words matter enormously. Yom Kippur is filled with them. We confess, pray, plead and ask to be forgiven.

But our words have to result in something.

So before Yom Kippur begins, each of us should choose one concrete change to make in our religious lives. Not five resolutions and not a vague promise to “do better," but one specific commitment that we can begin observing immediately and continue after the intensity of these days has passed.

Decide what it will be. Write it down if necessary. Put it into your calendar. Tell your chavruta, your spouse or a friend so that it becomes harder to forget. And then begin.

That is the challenge contained in the very first word of the Haftorah.

Shuvah Yisrael.

Don’t merely think about returning.

Do it.