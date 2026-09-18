Pro-Israel protestors tear down Palestinian flag in Amsterdam

Pro-Israel demonstrators were filmed removing a large PLO flag that had been hung from a building overlooking Dam Square in Amsterdam during a demonstration held at the site.

Video footage posted online shows demonstrators pulling down the flag from the H&M building near the square, as cheers can be heard from the crowd gathered below.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred during a pro-Israel rally at Dam Square attended by numerous demonstrators.

A pro-Palestinian counter-protest had also been planned for the square. According to the local reports, authorities decided to move it to another location due to concerns over possible disturbances.