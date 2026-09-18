Iran summoned Germany’s ambassador on Thursday in protest over remarks by senior German officials, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as tensions continue over Tehran’s actions in the region and the ongoing war.

Ambassador Axel Wilhelm Dittmann was called to Iran’s Foreign Ministry over what Tehran described as “inappropriate statements" and “certain interventionist actions" by the German Embassy in Tehran.

Alireza Yousefi, the ministry’s director for Western Europe, rejected Merz’s comments "and conveyed the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong protest against Germany's unjustified and destructive approach to issues concerning the region and Iran, stressing the need for this approach to be corrected."

Merz made the remarks Tuesday during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. The German chancellor called on Iran to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, stop supporting armed groups throughout the region and abandon what he called its "military nuclear program," an allegation Tehran has repeatedly rejected.

He also voiced Germany’s backing for Iraqi efforts to disarm Iranian-backed militias and reestablish security in the country.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei had already criticized Merz on Wednesday, accusing him of presenting a "knowingly distorted" account of the conflict. Baqaei argued that the United States and Israel initiated the war against Iran and said, "Germany failed to show even the minimum moral courage required to deplore that."

The diplomatic dispute comes as Washington and Tehran remain locked in negotiations without reaching an agreement. The two sides have held several rounds of talks during the war, but fighting has continued across the region.

Last week, US forces struck several Iranian oil tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran responded with a missile barrage targeting US bases in Jordan.

Trump said a day later that he expected the conflict to end immediately following the US midterm elections in November, arguing that Iran “can't hold out any longer."

Trump said Thursday that he is nearing a major decision over the next phase of US military action against Iran.

“I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate [the Iranian regime] or do I not? It's a big decision. Anything could happen with me," Trump told Axios.