Two serious incidents occurred Thursday morning in central and northern Israel, including the death of a yeshiva student and the critical injury of a toddler.

In Bnei Brak, a yeshiva student, approximately 20 years old, fell from a height of five floors at a yeshiva on Uziel Street. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics who arrived at the scene found him unconscious, with no pulse or signs of breathing and suffering from extensive injuries. MDA paramedics said: "The young man was unconscious, without a pulse and without breathing, with extensive trauma. We conducted medical examinations and, sadly, had to pronounce his death on the spot."

In a separate incident in Kiryat Yam, a toddler approximately two years old fell from a height of four floors, apparently from the window of a bomb shelter. The toddler was found unconscious and without a pulse or signs of breathing. MDA medics began CPR and administered emergency treatment before evacuating him to Rambam Hospital in Haifa in critical condition.

MDA emergency medic Moshe Amsalem said: "This is a painful incident: a child, about two years old, lay unconscious without a pulse and without breathing after falling from a great height. We began medical treatment, which included chest compressions, ventilations, and the administration of medication, and we evacuated him to the hospital while his condition was critical."