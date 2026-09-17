Why is Yom Kippur the Happiest Day of the Year?

Yom Kippur, the awesome "Day of Atonement," is not only the holiest day of the year...it's also the happiest day of the year.

On this day, the world is bathed in a great light of Divine love and forgiveness. But to avail ourselves of its power, we have to be present and focused on "teshuva" - spiritual return. What is the secret of repentance, and how does one actually go about it?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman prepare for the arrival of the awesome day...the day when God promises forgiveness and rebirth - and a brand new start - to all who avail themselves of the gift of repentance.

May you and your loved ones be sealed in the Book of Life for a life of blessings, joy, good health, prosperity, wisdom, peace, and every Heavenly blessing, and most importantly, closeness to Hashem!