The Balad party on Wednesday sharply criticized the disqualification petition filed by Otzma Yehudit against its chairman, former MK Sami Abu Shehadeh, calling it "another link in the campaign of incitement and political persecution aimed at delegitimizing the Arab public, its leadership, and its political representatives."

In an official statement, the party asserted that Abu Shehadeh "has throughout his career been a steadfast activist and politician," adding that he has worked for years to defend human rights, support the Palestinian Arab people, and advance freedom, justice, and equality.

Balad maintained that Abu Shehadeh’s national and political stances over the years have been conducted through open political engagement, seeking to promote equality for both Palestinian Arabs and Jews.

The party further claimed that its opposition to the targeting of civilians and bloodshed has been consistently demonstrated over the years, alongside its stance against war and human suffering. At the same time, Balad emphasized that it continues to uphold its positions regarding "the national rights of the Palestinian people and an end to the occupation."

"Opposition to war and to harming civilians is a humane and principled position, just as opposition to occupation, oppression, and discrimination - and the defense of the rights of the Palestinian people - are legitimate political and national stances," the statement read.

Balad concluded by stating that the targeting of Abu Shehadeh "is inseparable from broader efforts to disqualify the Joint List, Ra'am, and MK Ofer Cassif."

According to the party, these petitions raise "serious concerns about narrowing the space for political activity and democratic representation, marking a direct attack on Arab and Jewish voices that oppose war, occupation, and racism."

The petition against Abu Shehadeh centers on an article he published one day after the October 7 attack, in which he expressed understanding for the motives behind Hamas’s assault, writing: "If small and besieged Gaza was able to do this, and at such a level, others can do it more effectively and simply."