The leaders of the Hadash and Balad parties met on Sunday to coordinate political strategies ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections.

A joint statement released after the meeting declared that the elections are taking place during one of the most perilous periods for the Palestinian Arab people, against the backdrop of "the ongoing war of attrition in Gaza, escalating aggression in the West Bank, accelerated settlement expansion, and rising oppression, racism, and political persecution targeting the Palestinian public inside Israel."

The heads of both parties emphasized the vital importance of boosting voter turnout within the Arab sector and increasing Arab representation in the Knesset as a pivotal step toward bringing down the right-wing government.

Furthermore, Hadash and Balad expressed absolute opposition to any recruitment or service programs geared toward the Arab community - whether military or civilian in nature. This includes initiatives introduced under the guise of civic or security programs, as well as those proposed within the framework of the so-called "anti-Netanyahu bloc."

According to the statement, these programs represent a "dangerous plot" to integrate the Arab public into the Israeli political and security establishment, effectively turning them into its instruments.

The two parties warned "any entity whatsoever" against any involvement, cooperation, or legitimization of these initiatives.