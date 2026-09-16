The Otzma Yehudit faction has formally petitioned the Central Elections Committee to disqualify former MK Sami Abu Shehadeh from running in the upcoming Knesset elections.

Prepared by attorneys Ze’ev Wolf and David Bavli, the petition cites two grounds under Section 7A of Basic Law: The Knesset: denying Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state, and supporting an armed struggle by an enemy state or terrorist organization against Israel.

The petition compiles extensive evidence, highlighting an article published by Abu Shehadeh on October 8, 2023, while Hamas terrorists were still inside Israeli territory. In the article, Abu Shehadeh characterized the attack as "an important historic event from a military, political, and strategic perspective," adding: "If small and besieged Gaza was able to do this… others can do it more effectively and simply."

The petitioners argue that "Abu Shehadeh chose to praise Hamas’s actions in the midst of a national disaster, calling on other actors to draw lessons from it and replicate the model."

Beyond the article, the petition cites several subsequent statements made by Abu Shehadeh, including his assertion that "the real battle was decided on October 7," his characterization of Gaza’s resilience as a "legendary achievement," and his reference to Hamas terrorists as "resistance fighters."

To bolster their legal case, the petitioners cite former Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, who previously ruled that legislation proposed by the Balad party constituted a denial of Israel’s core values as a Jewish state.

They also invoke former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak, who held that granting legitimacy or political backing to an armed struggle against the state provides valid grounds for disqualification. Otzma Yehudit officials maintain that the evidence meets the clear evidentiary threshold required by law, arguing that - especially after the events of October 7 - the court should not adopt an interpretation that effectively renders the disqualification clause meaningless.

Commenting on the petition, Otzma Yehudit chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir stated: "To this day, the Supreme Court has repeatedly permitted terror supporters to run for the Knesset despite the clear text of the law. The time has come for a fundamental shift. We will end the phenomenon of terror supporters entering Israel’s parliament. Abu Shehadeh is welcome to join his friend Azmi Bishara" - referencing the former Balad MK who fled to Qatar after being accused of passing intelligence to Hezbollah during the 2006 Second Lebanon War.