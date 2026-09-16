CBS News photos reveal damage from Iranian attacks on U.S. military sites

CBS has revealed images showing damage caused by Iranian strikes to US property and military sites in the Middle East. The photographs were taken by US military personnel stationed at American bases in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Among other things, the images show damage to radar systems, trailers crushed by Iranian missile or UAV strikes, buildings at US military bases that sustained heavy damage, a Boeing E-3 aircraft used for surveillance and intelligence purposes that suffered a direct hit and was put out of service, and more.

The CBS report did not state when the photographs were taken, but one US service member who documented the damage from the Iranian strikes told CBS: “This is significant damage to our bases that has not been reported to the American public. We’re standing there with our eyes closed and taking punches to the face."

The images were published just one day after the Pentagon confirmed that hundreds of US military buildings and facilities across the Middle East had been destroyed or damaged as a result of Iranian strikes.

A Pentagon report revealed that “Iranian strikes damaged and destroyed hundreds of buildings and facilities at US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, and Jordan during the conflict. Equipment losses totaled $3.7 billion. In the months following the outbreak of the war, dozens of US aircraft were destroyed or damaged."

An American source also confirmed to Reuters that 12 US personnel were wounded in an Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.