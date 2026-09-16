Community may have a greater influence on long-term mortality risk than religious belief itself, according to a recent study by researchers at the Jerusalem College of Technology and Ariel University published in the Journal of Religion and Health.

The study was conducted by Dr. Ronit Pinchas-Mizrachi of the Jerusalem College of Technology, with Dr. Zvika Orr and Dr. Beth G. Zalcman, also of the Jerusalem College of Technology, and Dr. Ephraim Shapiro of Ariel University contributing to the interpretation of the findings and the writing of the manuscript.

The study found significant differences in mortality risk across the populations studied. Using religious kibbutz residents as the reference group, researchers found that non-haredi urban residents had a 75% higher mortality risk, while haredi urban residents had a 27% higher risk. Religious and secular kibbutz residents, meanwhile, had similar mortality rates, with no statistically significant difference between the two groups.

The study examined how community structure and social cohesion may influence long-term health outcomes by comparing four distinct Jewish Israeli population groups: residents of religious kibbutzim, residents of secular kibbutzim, urban haredi Jews, and urban non-haredi Jews. While kibbutz residents and haredi Jews represent distinct segments of Israeli society, both are characterized by strong social networks and communal ties, including a sense of belonging, mutual support, shared responsibility, and collective meaning.

Researchers compared all-cause mortality across the four groups over a 31-year follow-up period. The study followed 1,246,159 Jewish Israeli citizens born between 1940 and 1960, including 4,081 residents of religious kibbutzim, 1,959 residents of secular kibbutzim, 62,674 residents of urban Ultra-Orthodox communities, and 1,177,445 residents of non-Ultra-Orthodox urban communities. Researchers drew on data from Israel’s Population Registry, education records, Ministry of Health, and Tax Authority.

"The findings suggest that long-term mortality patterns are shaped not only by religious affiliation, but also by the broader communal and social context. Understanding these community-level factors may help us identify additional pathways to healthier aging," says Dr. Ronit Pinchas-Mizrachi.

Overall, the results point towards social and structural factors, including community cohesion, social support, living conditions, and socioeconomic resources, may play an important role in longevity beyond religious affiliations. alone. The results may also have broader implications for public health, highlighting the potential value of strengthening community ties and social support to promote healthier aging and improve quality of life.

The researchers also note that further study is needed to better understand the role of factors such as smoking, age, gender, and other individual differences.