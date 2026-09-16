מנהלת לשכת שרה נתניהו: "הציעו לי כסף כדי שאהפוך את עורי ואשקר"

A new documentary film currently in production and editing focuses on employees who spent years working in the orbit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu.

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News was given a preview of a segment from the film featuring testimony from Tzipi Navon, who has headed Sara Netanyahu’s office for the past 25 years. “They offered me money more than once to betray the Netanyahus and lie," Navon says, adding that “the price always went up close to elections.

The film is being produced against the backdrop of allegations and lawsuits filed over the years by former employees against Sara Netanyahu, including claims concerning their treatment in the workplace. The filmmakers say they intend to focus on the testimonies of employees who remained in the Netanyahu family’s orbit for years, while also examining the timing of some allegations that were made public in the past.

Producer Yair Nati said this was the starting point for the project. “I felt that something had to be done," Nati said. “It seems strange that close to election campaigns, lawsuits and claims against the prime minister’s wife keep coming up again and again, while almost no one turns to the employees who worked with her for years and asks them what they saw and experienced. I decided to produce a film that would also give them a platform and allow the public to become exposed to their story," he said.

Another section of the documentary focuses on Rami Ben Hamu, who filed a lawsuit against Sara Netanyahu. The film includes footage of Ben Hamu speaking with employees about his experience working for her and presenting a different account from the picture that later emerged during the legal dispute.

The documentary also features testimony from the principal of the school where Sara Netanyahu worked as a public service psychologist. She discusses Netanyahu’s professional work and her relationships with families and children, as well as her frustration that this part of her career, despite her years of public service, has received little media attention.