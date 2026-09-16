איתמר בן גביר: ״אני מכוון רחוק״ | ״בסלון של שרון״ - פרק 10

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir addressed the possibility of running for prime minister in the future during an appearance on the podcast hosted by journalist Sharon Gal.

When asked about his political ambitions, he said: “In these elections - and as long as Bibi is around - he will be the prime minister. God willing, I want to stand by his side. After that, God is great."

Gal asked Ben Gvir whether he believes he has the necessary skills to serve as prime minister. Ben Gvir replied: “I have many, many qualities that make for strong leadership. Yes, I have courage, which many people lack. I have determination and intelligence - how do they say it? I’m no less capable than anyone I sit next to, and often, even more so."

When asked what he still lacks, Ben Gvir answered: “There’s the matter of experience, and the matter of becoming more mature." Gal then asked if this also pertained to his character and whether he is “not settled enough," to which Ben Gvir responded: “My character is excellent; my character is very good."

During the conversation, Gal remarked: “A prime minister can’t be calling journalists seven times during a workday." Ben Gvir countered: “Trump tweets about fifty times during a workday." When asked if Trump was his role model, he smiled and said: “I didn’t say that, but I brought it up as an example."