The IDF confirmed on Tuesday that it struck in the Khan Yunis area a day prior and eliminated the terrorist Rafat Abu Zamar, a company commander in the Hamas operations headquarters.

The terrorist advanced and led training for operatives in Hamas ahead of the October 7th Massacre, and more recently continued to train operatives and develop Hamas’ combat capabilities.

In an additional strike in the Gaza City area, the IDF eliminated the terrorist and Hamas operative Muhammad Khader Fahmi Aghour.

The terrorist was involved in the production of weapons for the Hamas terrorist organization.

Recently, the terrorists advanced terrorist attacks targeting IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the terrorist organization's capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire.

The IDF explained that the terrorists were eliminated in order to remove the threat they posed.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.