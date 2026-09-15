לוחמי מג"ב מודיעים לבעלי הרכבים על איתורם צילום: דוברות המשטרה

A targeted intelligence operation by Border Police officers from the Rama Battalion in Judea and Samaria led to the identification and recovery of two stolen vehicles in the town of Aqab on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.

The operation was launched following intelligence received by the police operations system indicating that the suspected stolen vehicles were located in the town. Border Police officers found two Toyota vehicles and performed a rapid field check that confirmed that both cars had been reported stolen from Israel's central region during the previous month.

Following the discovery, the officers removed the vehicles from the town and transferred them to Binyamin Police Station for further processing, with the aim of returning them to their lawful owners.

Before the holiday began, the officers contacted the vehicle owners directly and informed them that their cars had been located and would be returned.