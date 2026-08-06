During the search for missing man Eldar Dayan, police on Thursday morning discovered a body in an advanced state of decomposition in the Petah Tikva area.

The body was transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification and to determine the cause of death. Among the questions investigators are examining is whether the body is that of Eldar Dayan.

Following the development, Dayan's family issued a statement saying: "The police were negligent for 11 days in searching for Eldar. They published inaccurate information that harmed our family and later retracted it. Today, the people of Israel should understand that they can rely only on themselves. We ask that our privacy be respected during this difficult time."

The identification process has not yet been completed, and police have not officially confirmed the identity of the body.

Dayan, 23, went missing in July and his family has asked for the public's help in locating him.

According to the family, a missing persons report was filed with the Dimona Police, but they have yet to receive any answers about what happened to him.

Eldar's mother, Agam, said he went to a park in Tel Aviv with a friend, but never returned home. As the days passed, the family tried to retrace his movements and determine what happened in the hours before he disappeared.