Dimona resident Eldar (Yitzhak) Dayan, 23, has been missing for a week, and his family is asking for the public's help in locating him.

According to the family, a missing persons report was filed with the Dimona Police, but they have yet to receive any answers about what happened to him.

Eldar's mother, Agam, said the last sign of life from her son was a message he sent to his girlfriend, telling her he had become involved in a fight.

"He wrote to her, 'There's a mess here. We'll talk later,'" she recalled, adding that no one has heard from him since, and his phone has been unreachable.

According to his mother, Eldar left Dimona with a friend last Tuesday but never returned home. As the days passed, the family tried to retrace his movements and determine what happened in the hours before he disappeared.

"He simply didn't come back with the friend," she said. "The friend has changed his version several times, and we just don't know. We have no lead at all. We don't know what happened."

The family believes the last place Eldar was known to have been was the Yarkon Park area in Tel Aviv. The mother reported that according to the friend, the two continued on to a nearby Paz gas station, where they parted ways.

"Until there - he said that's where they split up. Why they split up? G-d only knows," his mother said.

The family initially did not realize Eldar was missing. His mother said it was only after his grandmother noticed he had not returned home and could not be reached by phone that they understood something was wrong and filed a police report.

"His grandmother told us she had filed a complaint that he was missing because he hadn't come home and wasn't answering [his phone]," she said.

The complaint was filed with the Dimona Police, and the family is hoping for any information that could shed light on his disappearance.

"We just want one lead, something. We have nothing," his mother said.

The family is urging anyone who has seen Eldar (Yitzhak) Dayan or has information that could help locate him to contact the Israel Police.