Addressing the ongoing confrontation with Tehran during a Wednesday appearance in Nevada, US President Donald Trump indicated that American forces are “knocking the hell out of them" while maintaining that his overarching objective remains securing a diplomatic resolution.

“I would rather make a deal because I don't want to kill people," the President stated, adding, “We were set for the biggest attack of any attack, and we've hit them very hard for the last few months, but we were all set for the biggest attack since World War II. And they called me, and they said, ‘Please don't do it, let's talk. And then they said, we never said that."

“But we are talking, let's see what happens. But they respect us. They respect us," he said, continuing, “It's been 50 years. And no other president has done what you should have done a long time ago, because Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

The Nevada remarks mirrored statements delivered by the President during a Tuesday night interview on Fox News, where he confirmed active communications with Tehran and warned of further military actions if international shipping routes remain obstructed.

“Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They already can't, but it's going to be formal. The Strait's going to be open very soon, or they're going to get hit very hard, and then the Strait's going to be open," he said in the interview.

Describing ongoing contact, he asserted that both sides are “having very good discussions" before addressing denials issued by Iranian representatives: “They don't like to admit that, but you know it's a little bit disconcerting. You tell people ‘we’re having wonderful discussions’ and then some guy will come out of Iran and say ‘We have not met.’ It’s a lie. They want to make a deal."

When asked at what point negotiations would be deemed exhausted, Trump remarked, “I have plenty of time."

The broadcast followed comments on Monday in which the President expressed readiness to authorize significant military operations while emphasizing a preference to reach an agreement halting Iran's nuclear ambitions first.

"I think we're going to maybe get something, but I want to give them every last chance before decapitation," he noted, observing, "Very tough to do what we have planned, still planned. We'll see what happens, but it's a very, very tough thing to do."

Reiterating his desire for a peaceful resolution despite tactical preparation, he stated, "I think I'm very proud of the fact that I will give people a chance" and added, "This is a big move to do an attack that big on a country. I'd rather not do it."

Earlier that day, Trump publicly criticized Iranian leadership as "unbelievably duplicitous" after officials in Tehran disputed claims of direct bilateral negotiations.

Writing on Truth Social, the President claimed Iranian officials initiated requests for dialog, "Iranian leadership is unbelievably duplicitous! They ask for a meeting, some would say 'beg,' talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they're not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they're only dealing with 'Oman.'"