Missouri Representative Wesley Bell was projected by multiple networks on Tuesday to defeat former progressive Representative Cori Bush, clinching the Democratic nomination for the state's 1st Congressional District in a second face-off.

In their prior matchup, Bell - a former St. Louis County prosecutor - unseated the two-term incumbent by under 6 percentage points. That primary challenge emerged as Bush faced intense criticism regarding her remarks on Israel's military operations in Gaza following the October 7, 2023, attacks carried out by Hamas.

Bush, a democratic socialist who caucused with the anti-Israel progressive "Squad" during her time in Congress, attributed her earlier defeat to financial backing from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's (AIPAC) super PAC. The group funded extensive ad buys criticizing her record and bolstering the moderate Bell.

Heading into this cycle, Bush aimed to capitalize on rising skepticism regarding American aid to Israel among the Democratic base, alongside broader national progressive momentum, to reclaim the St. Louis-area seat. However, backed by endorsements from Democratic House leadership and local labor unions, Bell entered the race as a strong favorite to secure a second term in the heavily Democratic district this November.

During her campaign announcement, Bush directly targeted AIPAC , claiming, "Because I spoke truth, they pushed back, attacked my name, my motives, spread lies and hate."

Addressing the previous race, Bush later asserted , “AIPAC and their allies poured $15 million into St. Louis last cycle to lie about me and silence our movement. They thought I would go away. But just like St. Louis, I never break."

Following the October 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel, Bush called for an end to "US government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid."

Her statements, along with similar remarks made by other "Squad" members, drew sharp pushback from then-White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who condemned the comments as "wrong, repugnant, and disgraceful."