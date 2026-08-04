Duvi Honig is founder & CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce

Mr. President, you told the American people you called off the largest military operation since World War II because a deal was at hand.

Within hours, Tehran told the world there is no deal, no talks, and no delegation coming.

So the question is not rhetorical. It is the only question that matters.

What deal? And with whom?

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, you said you called off the weekend attack at the request of Gulf allies and that a deal was “imminent," with negotiations set to begin Monday. You said Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar - and Iran itself - asked you to hold off, and that the strike would have been massive. You said there is a deal on Hormuz, and then there will be a deal on the nuclear file.

Then Monday came.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, stood before reporters and said plainly that Iran is not negotiating with the United States at this time. He said Tehran’s only talks are with Oman, focused on a route for safe passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. officials confirmed to American media that no new negotiations were planned.

Your response was to call Iranian leadership “unbelievably duplicitous," to declare this Iran’s last chance, and to add that Iran faces no deadline.

Mr. President, a regime that lies about whether it is even in the room is not a negotiating partner. It is an adversary using your announcements as cover.

A deal is an exchange.

One side gives. The other side gives. It is measurable. It is enforceable. It carries consequences when one side cheats.

So what has Iran given?

Has it surrendered its enriched uranium?

Has it dismantled centrifuges?

Has it accepted unrestricted inspections, including at military sites?

Has it abandoned its ballistic missile program?

Has it stopped arming the terror networks encircling Israel?

Nothing that the public has been shown. What the public has been shown is the opposite. Iran attacked the US military base in Kuwait with drones.

On July 29, Reuters reported that Iran is expected to receive within weeks the first shipment of up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air defense launchers, a purchase valued at $60 to $70 million and among Tehran’s largest known efforts to rebuild its short-range air defenses since the war began in late February. The contract covers 300 to 400 systems, including QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, signed with a Hong Kong intermediary, with deliveries planned by air from western China and transiting through Pakistan.

China’s foreign ministry called the report completely groundless and said Beijing has consistently worked to promote peace. Pakistan’s military public relations wing called the claims concocted and false.

Denials are cheap. Deliveries are not.

And this is the same period in which you have repeatedly said President Xi assured you China would not arm Iran.

Mr. President, every day of pause is a day Iran repairs what was destroyed, disperses what survived, and imports what it lacks. Time is not neutral. Time favors the side trying to recover.

Israel understands this better than anyone.

Military readiness is not a switch on a wall. Pilots reposition. Batteries go hot. Intelligence assets move. Reserves mobilize. Civilian agencies brace for retaliation. Each announcement followed by each cancellation consumes real resources - and teaches every adversary how America and Israel prepare for war.

Iran is studying the pattern. So are China, Russia and North Korea.

Deterrence rests on capability and credibility together. Capability without credibility is a bluff, and bluffs get called.

Forgive my skepticism, but I would not trust this regime with a bottle of milk, let alone with promises about nuclear weapons. Iran has spent decades concealing facilities, violating commitments, funding terror and using diplomacy as a stopwatch.

If this time is genuinely different, then show us why.

Show us the document.

Show us what Iran surrendered.

Show us who verifies it, how often, and with what access.

Show us what happens the day Tehran violates it.

Without those answers, “deal" is not a policy. It is a word.

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command reports it has redirected 44 commercial vessels under the blockade, disabled two and boarded two more. That is a war being fought in real time, with American sailors and global commerce in the middle of it, while the negotiating table remains, by Tehran’s own account, empty.

No responsible person wants another war. Diplomacy is always preferable - when it is real. But diplomacy only works when pressure buys measurable concessions. Release the pressure without the concessions and you have not made peace. You have made time.

Mr. President, if Iran surrendered something meaningful, tell the American people what it surrendered.

If it did not, then this was not strategic restraint. It was a public retreat in exchange for a meeting Iran denies, a document nobody has seen and a deal nobody can explain.

If the goal was to end Iran’s nuclear threat, show the evidence that the threat has shrunk.

If the goal was to buy time, then one question remains.

Time - for whom?

For Iran to rebuild? For Beijing to resupply its partner?

Or for the midterms?