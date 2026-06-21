Erfan Fard is a counterterrorism analyst and Middle East studies researcher based in Washington, with a particular focus on Iran, Islamic Terrorism, and ethnic conflicts in the region. His father, mother, and two brothers live in Iran. His latest book is The Black Shabbat , published in the US. You can follow him at erfanfard.com and on X @EQFARD or www.ErfanFard.com.

During 1979's Khomeinist revolt, America's abandonment of a loyal ally helped pave the way for the rise of Islamist terrorism and the loss of pro-western Iran to the Soviet camp; in 2026, the same reluctance to support Iran's pro-democracy opposition and its recognized leadership has once again strengthened the Islamist mafia regime in Tehran, leaving America humiliated and strategically diminished while the struggle between radical Islamism and Iranian nationalism continues beneath the surface.

American policymakers often define success in terms of agreements reached and crises managed. Tehran's regime defines success more simply: survival. While President Trump may present the new deal as a so-called diplomatic achievement, the mafia regime emerges from the confrontation with financial gains, its core institutions intact and its most valuable strategic asset preserved - time. This MoU is a case of humiliation for the USA.

The most important development in the Middle East today has little to do with centrifuges or diplomatic formulas. The fundamental reality confronting the United States is that the political order which governed Iran for nearly four decades under Khamenei is entering a period of profound transformation, while Washington still appears to be operating according to assumptions shaped by a different era.

The military confrontation between Iran and Israel exposed this disconnect with unusual clarity. Missile exchanges, direct strikes and escalating regional tensions are not merely another chapter in the long conflict between Tehran and Jerusalem. They represent the first major geopolitical crisis of the post-Khamenei era. What many observers once viewed primarily as a succession question has evolved into something much larger: a test of whether the Islamic Republic can maintain internal cohesion, preserve regional influence and project strategic deterrence after the disappearance of the man who stood at the center of the system for more than three decades.

For years, American policy toward Iran rested upon a relatively simple assumption. Administrations disagreed about tactics, but they generally accepted the idea that the Islamic Republic remained a stable political entity whose behavior could be influenced through a combination of diplomacy, sanctions, rewards for good behavior, and deterrence. The debate focused overwhelmingly on what Tehran was doing rather than on what the regime itself was becoming. As a result, Washington devoted enormous resources to managing the symptoms of the Iranian challenge while paying comparatively little attention to the deeper structural evolution taking place inside the Islamic Republic.

That oversight now carries significant consequences.

The Iran of 2026 bears only a limited resemblance to the Iran that entered negotiations over the nuclear agreement a decade earlier. During those years, Western policymakers became increasingly focused on the technical dimensions of the nuclear program. Yet while attention remained fixed on enrichment levels and inspection regimes, the internal character of the Islamic Republic was changing:

The Revolutionary Guards expanded their reach across the political system. Security institutions acquired growing influence over strategic decision-making. Economic resources became increasingly concentrated within networks tied to military and intelligence organizations. Public trust deteriorated, economic conditions worsened and the ideological foundations that once sustained the regime gradually weakened.

By the time Khamenei was eliminated, the Islamic Republic was already confronting a crisis of legitimacy that could not be resolved through diplomacy alone. His death did not create those vulnerabilities; it exposed them. The succession process that followed has revealed the extent to which the system depended upon a single figure capable of balancing competing factions, enforcing political discipline and maintaining the appearance of unity among institutions whose interests increasingly diverged.

More than one hundred days later, the uncertainty remains visible. Despite repeated efforts to project continuity, the post-Khamenei order has yet to establish the same degree of authority enjoyed by its predecessor. Discussions surrounding succession, the future role of Mojtaba Khamenei and the distribution of power among competing institutions have generated more questions than answers. In a country burdened by economic exhaustion, public discontent and declining confidence in state institutions, ambiguity itself becomes a source of instability.

At the same time, a second transformation is unfolding.

The center of gravity within the Islamic Republic continues to shift away from traditional clerical authority and toward the security establishment. This evolution did not begin with Khamenei’s death, but his absence has accelerated the process. Increasingly, the institutions shaping Iran’s future are not seminaries, religious councils or traditional clerical networks. They are military organizations, intelligence structures and security elites whose influence has expanded steadily over the past two decades.

For Washington, this distinction is critical because it suggests that the United States may soon find itself confronting a political system fundamentally different from the one it spent years attempting to understand. American policymakers continue to analyze Iran largely through the framework of clerical politics, while the practical distribution of power increasingly reflects the priorities of institutions whose worldview is rooted in security doctrine, coercive power and regime preservation.

The implications extend far beyond Iran itself.

For decades, Tehran compensated for its conventional weaknesses by constructing an extensive regional network of armed proxy organizations stretching from Lebanon and Iraq to Syria, Yemen and the PA. Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Iraqi militias and the Houthis became pillars of a strategy designed to expand Iranian influence while avoiding direct confrontation with stronger adversaries. This architecture allowed Tehran to project power across the Middle East without exposing itself to the full risks associated with open warfare.

Today, however, that strategy faces unprecedented pressure. The regional environment that once enabled Iran’s expansion is changing rapidly. Several proxy organizations have suffered significant military and political setbacks. The image of Tehran as the unquestioned leader of a powerful regional axis has weakened. The perception of strategic momentum that once surrounded the Islamic Republic has given way to growing questions about sustainability, resilience and long-term viability.

Yet history offers a warning that policymakers often overlook. States confronting internal weakness do not necessarily become more cautious. Ideological regimes facing declining legitimacy frequently become more unpredictable. When political authority weakens at home, external confrontation can become a mechanism for demonstrating strength, suppressing dissent and reinforcing institutional cohesion. The danger is not simply that a weakened regime becomes vulnerable. The danger is that vulnerability itself encourages greater risk-taking.

The confrontation between Iran and Israel must be viewed through this lens. It is occurring within the broader context of succession uncertainty, institutional transformation and regional decline. They represent the first major test of a political system attempting to redefine itself after the loss of its most powerful figure.

For years, Tehran relied on proxies to absorb pressure and preserve strategic ambiguity. Increasingly, however, the regime appears drawn toward more direct forms of confrontation. Israeli strikes inside Iran and Iranian missile launches toward Israeli territory illustrated how rapidly old assumptions are breaking down. The boundaries that once separated proxy warfare from direct conflict are becoming less distinct. This trend carries profound implications not only for Israel and Iran, but also for the broader Middle East.

The stakes become even higher if unavoidable regional escalation begins to threaten energy infrastructure, shipping routes or the security of America's Arab partners. The Gulf states have spent years attempting to balance deterrence, diplomacy and economic development while managing the risks associated with Iranian behavior. Any expansion of the conflict beyond its current scope would place enormous pressure on regional governments and global markets alike. A crisis that begins with missiles exchanged between Iran and Israel could quickly evolve into a broader challenge affecting energy security, international commerce and American strategic interests.

This reality exposes the central weakness in Washington’s current approach. American policymakers remain heavily focused on negotiating with the Iran they remember rather than preparing for the Iran that is emerging. The nuclear file continues to dominate discussions even as the deeper transformation taking place inside the Islamic Republic receives comparatively less attention. The missile array remains intact. Yet the most important question is no longer whether Iran can enrich uranium or what concessions might emerge from future negotiations. The more consequential question is what kind of political order will emerge from the post-Khamenei transition and how that order will behave under pressure.

The answer increasingly points toward a system that is more militarized, more insecure and potentially more unpredictable than the one that preceded it. Such a regime may prove less constrained by traditional clerical considerations and more inclined to view confrontation as a tool of survival. If that assessment is correct, then the challenge facing the United States extends far beyond the nuclear issue. It concerns the future trajectory of a state whose internal evolution could reshape the balance of power throughout the Middle East.

The next Iran crisis is therefore not approaching. It is already here. Missile exchanges, regional tensions and political uncertainty are not separate developments. They are interconnected manifestations of a larger transformation unfolding inside the Islamic Republic itself. Nearly half a century after the 1979 revolution, Washington still lacks a coherent strategy for dealing with the Iran that is emerging after Khamenei. That failure may prove far more consequential than any disagreement over sanctions, negotiations or the future of the nuclear program.

