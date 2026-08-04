What was meant to become one of the world's most advanced business jets has, in recent days, become the focus of embarrassment in Ireland.

According to reports in the local media, the Irish government's decision to forgo an advanced Israeli system for policy reasons has left its new government aircraft with a reduced ability to operate in foggy conditions and severe weather.

The aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 6X, was purchased for approximately €53 million to replace Ireland's aging government plane and transport the prime minister, cabinet ministers, and other senior officials. However, according to the reports, Dublin insisted during the ordering process that the aircraft be delivered without Elbit Systems' FalconEye system, which is considered one of the world's most advanced landing assistance technologies for poor-visibility conditions.

According to the Irish news site TheJournal, removing the system could impair the aircraft's ability to land safely in fog and adverse weather. Aviation experts interviewed by Irish media also argued that without the Israeli system, pilots may, in certain circumstances, be forced to divert the aircraft to alternate airports instead of completing their intended landing.

Dassault itself describes FalconEye as a system that provides pilots with advanced navigation and landing capabilities during both day and night, as well as in challenging weather conditions, by integrating sensor data and projecting it directly into the cockpit.

Despite the reports, the Irish government rejected the claims, stating that the aircraft "has no operational limitations." Nevertheless, according to the reports, sources familiar with the project believe that abandoning the Israeli system has reduced the aircraft's overall operational capabilities.

The irony, according to the reports, is that Ireland's hardline stance against Israel's defense industry has not been implemented consistently. Four Airbus helicopters ordered by the country include the Helionix avionics system, developed jointly by Elbit Systems and Airbus, while Ireland's new maritime patrol aircraft is also equipped with Israeli radar systems-because, in those cases, the Israeli technology could not be omitted.