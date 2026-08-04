Russia-Ukraine War HORROR: Russian Drone Hunts Civilian, Man Narrowly Escapes Death | WION

Ukraine's National Police announced that a civilian was seriously injured after an explosive drone attacked him in the southern city of Kherson.

According to the police, the victim was taken to a hospital suffering from severe blast injuries, a concussion, shrapnel wounds, and fractures to his limbs. His condition was described as serious but stable.

Video circulating on social media shows a vegetable vendor at a local market noticing a drone approaching him and attempting to flee. He runs behind a commercial vehicle in an effort to find cover, but the drone changes direction, circles around the vehicle, continues the pursuit, and detonates beside him.

According to the report, the attack took place in the Tavriiskyi district in northern Kherson, an area where civilian activity continues despite the fighting. Ukrainian authorities said the attack drones are launched from Russian-controlled territory across the Dnipro River.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, describing it as a "drone safari" carried out by Russia against civilians.

"A Russian drone deliberately hunted a man selling vegetables and exploded right next to him," Zelensky wrote. "The world must see every piece of evidence that Russia has lost its sanity and that its soldiers take pleasure in killing and abusing civilians. Without pressure on Russia and degrading its offensive capabilities, it will be impossible to stop this phenomenon."