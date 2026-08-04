A 66-year-old man diagnosed with advanced metastatic prostate cancer has shown a complete response to an innovative targeted therapy at Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat, with follow-up imaging and blood tests showing no detectable evidence of disease, according to the hospital.

Gonen Klein, of Degania Bet, underwent treatment with Lutetium-177 PSMA, a targeted radioactive therapy used for patients with metastatic prostate cancer whose disease has progressed despite hormonal therapy or chemotherapy. According to the medical team, imaging performed after a series of treatments found no signs of the cancer, while his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level fell to zero.

The therapy works by attaching a radioactive substance to a protein found in high concentrations on prostate cancer cells, delivering radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. The treatment is included in Israel's national health basket and is generally administered without the need for hospitalization.

Dr. Yisrael Sandler, director of the Institute of Nuclear Medicine at Ziv Medical Center, said the treatment typically helps slow the progression of metastatic prostate cancer and improve patients' quality of life, but described Klein's outcome as exceptional. "The great advantage of the treatment is the ability to target the radiation in a focused and specific way at the tumor cells," he said.

The treatment was planned and monitored using the Veriton imaging system, an advanced SPECT camera that enables detailed imaging throughout the course of therapy.

Klein said receiving the test results was an emotional experience. "As unbelievable as it sounds, the tests showed there is no longer any evidence of disease," he said. "It's a very moving moment for me and for my family." He also encouraged men to undergo routine blood tests for early detection of prostate cancer.

His wife, Rivka Klein, said she hopes other patients become aware of the treatment available at Ziv Medical Center. "We want the public to know that at Ziv Medical Center there is such a treatment that can help patients with metastatic prostate cancer. I feel I've been blessed with my husband again," she said.

Prof. Salman Zarka, director of Ziv Medical Center, said the introduction of the treatment in northern Israel is intended to improve access to advanced cancer care for residents of the region, allowing them to receive specialized treatment closer to home.