תיעוד נפילת הטיל המרכז הרפואי זיו

The Wednesday missile barrage towards northern Israel, which left one dead and several injured, saw a missile land at the entrance to the Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat.

The injured were treated at Ziv Medical Center.

On Thursday, the hospital published footage of the missile strike.

The video shows how a hospital security guard directs visitors to the protected area, and helps a mother and young child exit their vehicle just prior to the missile landing. The security guard is then seen running together with the mother and child to a safe area.

Professor Salman Zarka, director of Ziv Medical Center, said, "Since the start of the fighting in the north, Ziv has treated around 170 people who were injured in the fighting, and it is clear that Hezbollah has set a goal of striking hospitals as well, as happened during the Second Lebanon War."

"Our staff acted properly and treated the injured despite the noise of the missile landing at Ziv's entrance. We are all committed to our task of saving lives and bringing relief to the injured and to our patients."

He added, "We will soon upgrade our abilities, after the Health Ministry declared us a regional trauma center for northern Israel, following the approval of the budget."