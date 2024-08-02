Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and emphasized that, “The unprecedented security cooperation between Israel and the United States against Iran and its proxies, is critical to regional security and stability. We are determined to defend the citizens of Israel and this includes achieving an agreement. Israel is committed to achieving an agreement for the return of hostages.”

Minister Gallant provided Secretary Austin with a situation assessment, in light of recent security developments, and discussed the important defense cooperation between Israel and the United States, in the face of threats posed by Iran and its proxies.

He discussed the critical timing as it relates to the hostage issue, and his commitment to ensuring the return of hostages. The Minister emphasized Israel’s commitment to achieving an agreement swiftly and ensuring the return of hostages to Israel.

Minister Gallant also raised the importance of working together with a coalition of partners and allies to ensure regional stability and security, and expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin and the US Administration for their commitment to Israel’s security and the unprecedented cooperation in all areas of defense.