Police announced on Monday that 16-year-old Efrat Menachem from Kokhav Ya'akov, who was missing for 11 days, has been located and is doing well.

According to a police statement, the teenager was found safe and sound. Authorities thanked the public for their assistance in sharing the missing person appeal and supporting search efforts.

She had been last seen on July 24 at around 8:00 a.m. near the community of Beit Elazari. Contact with her was lost shortly after, raising severe concerns for her well-being.

Throughout the search, officers from the Binyamin Station in the Judea and Samaria District worked alongside security agencies and appealed to the public for help. Following her discovery, police confirmed that the search has officially concluded and expressed their gratitude to all who assisted.