פינוי הפעוט לבית החולים תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

A two-year-old toddler drowned Monday afternoon in the swimming pool of a vacation rental in Moshav Sdot Micha, in the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council.

Paramedics and emergency medical technicians from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah arrived at the scene, provided the toddler with emergency medical treatment, and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). He was listed in critical condition.

The child was airlifted by an MDA helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem while resuscitation efforts continued. However, he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

MDA EMTs Rafael Toledano, Eliya Binyamin, and Ari Rabinovitz said: "We received a report of a toddler who had drowned in a swimming pool at a private residence. We arrived quickly and were brought a two-year-old child who was unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing."

They added: "We immediately began advanced resuscitation procedures, including chest compressions, assisted ventilation, and the administration of medication. While continuing medical treatment, we evacuated him by MDA-Hatzalah Air helicopter to the hospital in critical condition as we fought to save his life."

Yissachar Yaakovzon, Mordechai Friedman, and Itzik Fuchs, EMTs with United Hatzalah's Koach Hatzalah unit, said: "His family told us that he had drowned and was pulled unconscious from the pool at the vacation rental where they were staying. We performed CPR, after which he was evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in critical condition."