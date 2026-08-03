Just days after the establishment of the new Sha'ar HaOz outpost, which extends the southern boundary of Kedumim, residents of the farm are reporting a series of security and environmental incidents uncovered in the area.

According to the residents, patrols conducted in the surrounding area uncovered a hideout that they say had been used by hostile elements. Inside, they found a pickaxe and several knives.

They also reported that, in several separate incidents, tankers operated by Arabs were caught illegally dumping sewage near water wells, an act that could have contaminated the soil and damaged critical water infrastructure.

In addition, they said that during operations in the area, a Palestinian Authority road roller was seized and confiscated after it was found operating in Area C to prepare land intended to create a territorial link between the villages of Funduq and Hajja.

Following the discovery of the hideout, the interception of the sewage tankers, and the confiscation of the heavy equipment, all of the incidents were immediately referred to the IDF, with which the local council says it is working in close cooperation.

Kedumim Regional Council head Uziel Vetik said: "Only a few days have passed since we expanded Kedumim southward with the establishment of the Sha'ar HaOz farm, and the Jewish presence on the ground is already proving its value in practice. We prevented incidents here that could have ended with loss of life and damage to our water infrastructure. We will continue our preparations and intensive activ