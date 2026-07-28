Oman has won the backing of Gulf states for a proposal to establish a joint regional mechanism with Iran to manage the Strait of Hormuz through voluntary user fees, a Gulf source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The proposal was presented to Iranian officials in Tehran over the weekend. Under the plan, Iran would share responsibility for managing the strategic waterway rather than exercising sole control.

The proposal is modeled on the system used in the Strait of Malacca, where Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore jointly oversee the waterway. Rather than imposing mandatory transit charges, ships are invited to make voluntary contributions to a fund that supports navigation services, environmental protection, and search-and-rescue operations.

Management of the Strait of Hormuz has become a key issue in efforts to end the war with Iran. Before the conflict, the waterway carried about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Iran has said the strait cannot return to the conditions that existed before the war, when vessels passed freely. Gulf states, however, oppose any requirement that ships pay mandatory fees to Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi discussed the issue on Monday with his counterparts from Oman and Saudi Arabia. According to a statement from Iran's Foreign Ministry, he emphasized the need for greater regional cooperation and diplomatic efforts to restore stability and address what he described as insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz caused by US actions.

President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States was engaged in "good talks" with Iran and that an agreement remained possible. He also warned that US military strikes would resume if negotiations fail to produce results.