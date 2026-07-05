Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs said Sunday's cabinet decision does not call for defying the High Court of Justice's ruling on the Second Broadcasting Authority.

In a post on X, Fuchs said reports suggesting otherwise were false, arguing that the government's statement merely criticizes what it views as a ruling that contradicts the clear wording of the law. He said the government intends to use "all legal means" to overturn the decision and questioned how pursuing legal remedies could be construed as defying the court.

Earlier, President Isaac Herzog criticized the government's position, warning that calls to disregard Supreme Court rulings undermine national unity and insisting that non-compliance with court decisions is "a red line."

The government maintains that the High Court's June 17 ruling, which allowed the Second Broadcasting Authority's council to continue operating despite falling below the legal minimum number of members, contradicts the law. It says it will seek to reverse the ruling through legal channels and will not recognize future actions taken by the council if it remains below the statutory quorum.