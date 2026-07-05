On Sunday, President Isaac Herzog addressed the official state memorial ceremony for Theodor Herzl at Mt. Herzl, Jerusalem.

In his remarks, President Herzog stated: “A few days ago, I heard a senior official in the Turkish government make a terrible antisemitic remark, saying ‘Israel is a burden on the world.’ My answer to him is simple: Israel is here to stay, and it is a blessing to the world. Israel stands on the front line against the terror threatening the entire world. Our innovations and inventions bring welfare and good to billions around the world.

Regarding the upcoming elections in Israel, President Herzog said: “Will we wait for the next crisis to remember that we live here together, as one union, or will we choose to remember it between wars as well?"

"My answer is: this is our test. Elections are not civil war. Elections are our ability to change the reality we live in, through debate, through disagreement, but beneath them must lie the knowledge that we are building a shared tomorrow here. Our descendants will not remember the arguments we waged. They will live within what we choose to build."