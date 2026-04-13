Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement on Monday thanking Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban following his election defeat and congratulating Prime Minister-designate Peter Magyar.

Netanyahu expressed his "deep appreciation" to his "dear friend" Viktor Orban, whom he called "a true friend of Israel, who stood firmly by Israel's side in the face of unjust international vilification and who supported Israel's soldiers in our just war of self-defense against brutal terrorists. The people of Israel will forever remember this."

He further congratulated Peter Magyar on his election victory. "I wish him success in leading Hungary forward, while strengthening the strong ties between our nations."

The Prime Minister added: "I look forward to continuing our cooperation for the benefit of both our peoples."

Orban conceded to Magyar on Sunday evening, ending his 16-year term in power.

With nearly all of the votes counted, Magyar's center-right opposition Tisza party is projected to secure two-thirds of seats in parliament.