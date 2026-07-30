U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday rejected a series of claims made by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian state media, accusing Tehran of spreading misinformation regarding recent military developments in the region.

In a statement posted on social media, CENTCOM addressed what it described as three false claims circulated by Iranian officials and state-controlled media.

The first concerned the security of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC claimed that free and open shipping routes through the strategic waterway had become dangerous for commercial vessels.

CENTCOM rejected the assertion, stating that "the immediate dangers posed to commercial vessels and their civilian crews are the IRGC's verbal threats and attempted attacks."

The command also denied Iranian claims that six American aircraft-including three F-35 stealth fighters-had been destroyed during a recent Iranian attack on a U.S. military base.

"No U.S. aircraft were destroyed or damaged in recent attempted Iranian attacks," CENTCOM said. "All missiles and drones were intercepted or failed to reach targeted areas."

CENTCOM further disputed Iranian reports that the commercial oil tanker M/T Nora had broken through what Iranian media described as a U.S. naval blockade.

According to the command, "The commercial vessel has not broken through America's steel wall blockade."

CENTCOM added that "more than 20 U.S. warships, hundreds of aircraft, and thousands of service members remain vigilant and continue to fully enforce the blockade."