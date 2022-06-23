A strategic-operational meeting between the IDF and a delegation of senior officials from U.S. Central Command occurred on Thursday.



The meeting centered on a joint table top exercise, during which a dialogue was held regarding shared regional security challenges and joint preparations for scenarios of regional escalation. The officials also discussed opportunities for expanding operational cooperation.



The delegation visited the area of the Blue Line. There, they toured a security barrier constructed as a part of the Northern Shield (Magen Hatzafon) Program. Throughout the visit, a series of strategic and intelligence briefings were led by senior officials from both militaries.



The meeting took place over three days and included the participation of the Deputy Commander of the U.S. Central Command James Malloy, the Commander of the Ninth Air Force, Lt. Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, who is expected to enter the position of Deputy Commander of the U.S. Central Command in the coming weeks, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces Brad Cooper.

Additionally participating were the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, MG Herzi Halevi, the Head of the Operations Directorate (J3), MG Oded Basiuk, the Head of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate (J5), Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, VADM David Saar Salama and the Defense Attaché to Washington, MG Hidai Zilberman.



The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, met with the delegation for a discussion and joint evaluation of regional security challenges.



The meeting was yet another step in deepening and strengthening the military cooperation between the IDF and the U.S. Armed Forces following the transition of the IDF's area of responsibility from EUCOM to CENTCOM.