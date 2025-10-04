Approximately 50 Arabs attack a group of six Jews on Saturday near the community of Carmel in the Southern Hebron Hills.

According to the reports, the Arab horde rushed at the group of Jews, violently assaulted it, and struck the victims before a large force of IDF troops arrived at the scene.

The forces brought the incident under control and halted the riot. The Carmel rapid response team also arrived to assist.

Four of the Jewish victims were taken to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva with head injuries.

In addition, several members of the security forces were lightly wounded, but did not need medical evacuation.

Military forces conducted several arrests in a village near the scene of the incident. According to security officials, the village from where the attackers came is characterized by illegal structures bordering the homes in the Jewish community of Carmel.

The head of the Har Hebron Regional Council, Eliram Azulai, said in response, “This is a serious and dangerous attack carried out by terrorists who live in illegal structures just dozens of meters from the homes of Carmel. This time it ended with wounded people — tomorrow, God forbid, it could end with an October 7th-style invasion of the community.”

He added, “Anti-Israeli groups are operating systematically in the area, fanning the flames, inciting, and trying to entrench the Arabs in place. I again demand the demolition of the village of Umm al-Khir and a security perimeter around all illegal construction adjacent to the settlements and roads that endanger residents’ lives. I strengthen the security forces who acted quickly, and I call on the Defense Minister and the Civil Administration to advance enforcement, take a hard line against the rioters, and ensure they face the full measure of the law.”