Security forces have completed an extensive operational and intelligence effort that led to the arrest of four terrorists involved in the assault on an IDF soldier and the theft of his weapon while he was on leave in Susya over the weekend.

Operations in the area began immediately after the incident on Saturday. Forces dispatched to the scene launched extensive searches, during which they located the stolen weapon and arrested the first two terrorists involved in the attack.

The manhunt continued overnight between Sunday and Monday, when fighters from the Duvdevan Unit raided targets in the city of Yatta, in the Judea Brigade sector. During the targeted operation, the troops arrested another terrorist who was part of the cell responsible for stealing the soldier's weapon.

Earlier today, as security forces maintained their searches and operational pressure in the area, the fourth terrorist involved in the attack turned himself in to personnel from the Civil Administration.

All four suspects have been transferred to security forces for further questioning.

The incident occurred shortly before the end of Shabbat near Susya in the southern Hebron Hills during a confrontation that included stone-throwing. During the clash, a terrorist seized the weapon of a 25-year-old Israeli who was serving as an IDF soldier and was home on leave. The weapon was later recovered by IDF forces.

The soldier sustained a head injury after being struck by a stone and was evacuated by Magen David Adom to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva in moderate condition.