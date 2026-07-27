Earlier on Monday, two Israeli civilians arrived in the area of Hermon and crossed the border into Syrian territory.

IDF troops who were dispatched to the scene located the civilians, returned them to Israeli territory, and detained them.

The detained civilians were transferred to the Israel Police for further handling.

"The IDF strongly condemns the incident, which constitutes another serious disruption of operational activity and poses a danger to the safety of IDF troops operating in the area," an IDF statement stressed.

"The law enforcement authorities are required to bring those involved to justice and to prevent those individuals from repeatedly engaging in this incident, which constitutes a criminal offense."