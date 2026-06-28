After three days of intensive searches, 25-year-old Yisrael Mordechai Stern, who had been missing since Thursday evening, was located Sunday morning safe and unharmed.

Following reports of his disappearance, the nonprofit organization Alei Siach established a special command center in coordination with Stern’s family, the Israel Police, United Hatzalah volunteers, ZAKA, security forces, and medical and emergency response agencies.

As time passed and concern for Stern’s wellbeing increased, rescue teams decided to continue the search without interruption. Following an urgent consultation with rabbis, a special ruling was issued permitting - and requiring - search and rescue efforts to continue throughout the Sabbath.

Hundreds of volunteers from across the region joined the operation over the weekend, searching open areas, reviewing security camera footage, and conducting extensive sweeps in an effort to locate him. The search concluded this morning when Stern was found and taken for medical evaluation.