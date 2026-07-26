נשיא הקונגרס היהודי ליורש העצר האיראני: “מתפלל שהעם יפיל את המשטר, ושנפתח את שגרירות ישראל

Sylvan Adams, president of the World Jewish Congress in Israel, met Sunday in Paris with Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi to discuss their shared vision for a free and democratic Iran and the possibility of renewed relations between the Iranian and Jewish peoples.

The meeting focused on the historic ties between the two nations and the support of Jewish communities worldwide for the Iranian people’s pursuit of freedom. The two also discussed the prospect of restoring full diplomatic relations between Israel and a future democratic Iran.

Adams expressed support for the Iranian people’s aspirations for freedom, saying that the Jewish community stands behind the vision of a pluralistic and representative Iran. Pahlavi emphasized the long-standing connection between Iran and the Jewish people, noting the historical relationship between the two societies and the support Iranians have received from Jews and Israelis in their struggle for change.

The Iranian crown prince also addressed Iranians who were recently killed during unrest, saying their deaths were motivated by a desire for freedom rather than temporary political goals. He said that once the current regime and the threats associated with it are removed, Iran could be rebuilt with the assistance of the international community.

During the meeting, Pahlavi invited Adams to visit Tehran in the future and help identify potential locations for Israeli and Iranian embassies should diplomatic relations be restored. Adams said he hopes to travel to Iran and locate a site that could one day serve as the Israeli embassy in a free Iran.

As part of the meeting, Adams presented Pahlavi with two mezuzahs made from Jerusalem stone. The parchments inside were written by an Israeli scribe of Iranian descent. Adams said one was intended for a future Israeli embassy in Tehran, while the other would be placed in an Iranian embassy in Jerusalem.