Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of Sunday's Cabinet meeting that he will depart for Washington tomorrow, where he is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. He added that he will also attend the memorial service for Senator Lindsey Graham.

"I will also discuss all pending issues with President Trump, including the situation in Iran," Netanyahu said.

Addressing the security situation in Judea and Samaria, Netanyahu said the instructions given to the security forces are prepared to "enter the villages, sweep them, seize weapons, and make arrests."

He added that "these things have been done and are being done at this very moment," noting that Israeli forces also operated at a hospital in Shechem (Nablus), where, according to him, two accomplices who had been hiding there were arrested.

The Prime Minister further stated that the home of the terrorist has been sealed ahead of its planned demolition and that the homes of the accomplices have also been mapped in preparation for action against them.

"We are also prepared to operate on a broader scale against the terrorist nests," he added.

Netanyahu also addressed the decision to dismiss the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). He said the decision exposed "his true motives, the injustice, and the deep corruption that exists not only in the Office of the Prosecutor but throughout the International Criminal Court."

Netanyahu said he spoke last night with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who, according to the Prime Minister, reiterated the United States' intention "to act forcefully against this organization, which endangers justice around the world."

The Prime Minister described this as "a very positive development" and said, "It is important that we amplify this message throughout the world."