Mayor of London on Netanyahu: 'People who commit genocide are not welcome in London'

In an interview to Channel 4, London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "not welcome" in the British capital, alleging that Netanyahu has "broken the law."

"I do believe a genocide has been committed in Gaza," he claimed. "I think Netanyahu, who is responsible and is a perpetrator of genocide, I think he's broken the law, and I think justice needs to happen, and that means him brought to book."

Khan added, "The good news is, and this is very good news, is Netanyahu is not coming to London because if if he did, he would feel the full weight of public opinion if he came. If there is any evidence of him coming to London, I'll be lobbying the Prime Minister to make sure the law's enforced, absolutely."

“People who commit genocide are not welcome in London," Khan concluded.

Khan's remarks follow similar remarks by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who recently told The New York Times in an interview that he is exploring options to take Netanyahu into custody over the ICC warrant linked to the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Mamdani later admitted that he lacks the authority to arrest Netanyahu.